Bayley defeats 8-time champion on WWE RAW; issues major challenge for Extreme Rules 

Bayley collided with Alexa Bliss on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. After the match, she challenged Bianca Belair for her women's championship.

The show took place in The Role Model's hometown of San Jose, California, marking the 14th anniversary of her wrestling debut. Later on, Damage CTRL had a celebration in the ring for Dakota Kai and IYO SKY winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair interrupted them. During the segment, The Goddess challenged The Role Model to a match, which took place in the main event.

During the bout, Bayley tried to injure Alexa's foot. She delivered a belly-to-belly but got a two count. She then took the eight-time champion to the ropes to perform the move again but failed in her attempts.

Bayley went for the pin later on in the match, but Bianca Belair removed her legs from the ropes, breaking the pin. A brawl broke out on the floor between Belair & Asuka and IYO SKY & Dakota Kai.

Alexa Bliss planted The Role Model with a DDT and was about to hit Twisted Bliss, but IYO pushed her off the ropes while the referee was distracted. Bayley then capitalized by hitting the Rose Plant facebuster to win the match.

After the bout, the two feuding parties started brawling again, with Damage CTRL remaining standing. The Role Model then challenged Bianca Belair to a match for the RAW Women's Championship as the show ended.

