Bayley "DEMANDED" a match against popular stars at WWE show

WWE held a Supershow in Great Plains, New York, on June 3, 2023, that hosted a match involving Bayley. She teamed up with IYO SKY to take on Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch on Saturday night.

Bayley and SKY have been working together for some time as part of Damage CTRL. The faction also includes Dakota Kai. However, relationships have been strained between the group in recent months.

SKY challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Backlash 2023. However, it looked like interference from The Role Model cost SKY the match. Meanwhile, Kai is out with an injury that could lead to the end of Damage CTRL.

SKY is currently concentrating on the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Many fans want to see The Genius of the Sky win the briefcase as she has worked hard over the past year or so.

However, SKY tagged with Bayley in a match at the WWE show to the surprise of a few fans. The Role Model quickly addressed the issue by tweeting that they are still a tag team and that she demanded the match against Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Here is what she wrote:

"BECAUSE WE’RE A TAG TEAM AND I DEMANDED THIS MATCH 🤡"

Check out the tweet below:

SKY could be on a path to turn face very soon. She has usually excelled as a babyface in WWE, and a turn could lead to a title win for the Japanese superstar. Meanwhile, The Role Model is working hard to remain one of the top heels in the women's division.

Bayley also has her eyes set on the WWE Money in the Bank contract

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match is set to take place in early July, and fans want to see a few top stars compete for the contract. Bayley is one of those stars who is looking to get her hands on the briefcase for a chance to challenge for a top title.

Just like her teammate IYO SKY, she also made her case for winning the contract to possibly challenge Asuka down the line. It looks like the conflict of interest could result in the breakup of Damage CTRL.

The 33-year-old WWE star took to Twitter following this week's RAW to state that she can "see the future," hinting at a possible win at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE



🤡 I hope the tag champions come to #Smackdown . If not, I’m gonna put my foot down!!!!!!!!!!!! I hope the tag champions come to #Smackdown. If not, I’m gonna put my foot down!!!!!!!!!!!!🤡

It will be interesting to see which one of the Damage CTRL members can come out on top in the match.

Who do you want to see win the WWE Money in the Bank contract? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

