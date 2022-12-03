Bayley discloses 6-time champion's theme used to be her ringtone

Bayley took to Twitter to disclose that 6-time Knockout Champion Angelina Love's Beautiful People theme song was her ringtone back in the day.

She recently competed in the Women's WarGames match but came up short. Bianca Belair's squad added Becky Lynch as their 5th teammate and The Man made all the difference. Lynch connected with a Leg Drop off the top of the steel structure and sent IYO SKY and Dakota Kai through a couple of tables below for the pinfall victory.

On social media, Angelina noted that today was the 15-year anniversary of the Beautiful People faction and asked fans to submit their favorite moments:

"In honor of today marking the 15 year anniversary of The Beautiful People, @VelVelHoller and I would love for you guys to tweet us some of your favorite BP moments using the hashtag #TBP15," tweeted Angelina Love.

Lauren/Angelina Love @ActualALove 🏼 In honor of today marking the 15 year anniversary of The Beautiful People, @VelVelHoller and I would love for you guys to tweet us some of your favourite BP moments using the hashtag #TBP15 In honor of today marking the 15 year anniversary of The Beautiful People, @VelVelHoller and I would love for you guys to tweet us some of your favourite BP moments using the hashtag #TBP15 😍🙌🏼

The Role Model disclosed that the group's theme song used to be her ringtone:

NXT star Cora Jade then mocked the former RAW Women's Champion and claimed it used to be her ringtone as well in fourth grade:

Bayley on possibly introducing a new title in WWE

Bayley recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview.

During the conversation, the 33-year-old was asked if WWE should introduce midcard titles for female superstars on RAW and SmackDown. She said it was a good idea but will take time for the company to implement:

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [4:42 – 5:05]

Bayley and Bianca Belair had a great rivalry this year but it appears that The EST has gotten the better of The Role Model. Time will tell when Bayley gets another shot at the RAW Women's Championship in WWE.

