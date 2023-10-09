Bayley discloses her dream match at WWE WrestleMania

Is Bayley the MVP of WWE's women's division?

There are plenty of viewers and even contemporaries of The Role Model that seem to agree with the aforementioned statement.

At Fastlane, Bayley went against her Damage CTRL stablemate's wish and interfered during the triple threat contest between IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. SKY was able to retain her title with the help of The Role Model.

During the post-show press conference, the faction's leader humored the possibility of a triple-threat match between the trio:

"That would be a dream match of mine too. They [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai] are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment," said Bayley. [H/T: Fightful]

Dakota Kai added that it would be a "fairytale story" to share the ring with the Damage CTRL trio going at it against each other on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The group was formed at SummerSlam 2022 and is still going strong as 2023 will close in three months.

Triple H deems Bayley the "Unsung All-Star" of the women's division following WWE Fastlane

At WrestleMania 39, Damage CTRL competed in a six-women tag match against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. Despite the loss, the high-profile contest was a memorable affair.

Over the past year, Bayley's feud with Bianca Belair and, subsequently, The Man have been some of the most entertaining storylines as far as the women's contribution goes on television. Speaking about The Role Model during the press conference, WWE CCO Triple H stated:

"To me, the all star, the unsung all star of that women’s division, Bayley just continues to prove why she is one of the most valuable players, an MVP of that division, like nobody else. I don’t know that she’s always given credit for that but she absolutely should be." [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Bayley credited Triple H for the addition of more factions on television. She even revealed that if it were up to her, there would have been more members in Damage CTRL. Check it out here.

Will Damage CTRL break up on the Road to WrestleMania 40 owing to several major challengers coming their way in the coming months? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage