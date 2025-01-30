Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, Bronson Reed & other WWE Superstars react after JD McDonagh shares emotional update

JD McDonagh had the biggest injury scare of 2025 so far, and the fact that he's only expected to be out for two months seems to be a good thing, considering how badly his head hit the announcer's desk. He sent an emotional message on Instagram, and several stars, including Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, and Bronson Reed, reacted to it.

On the final RAW before the 2025 Royal Rumble, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio went after The War Raiders in an attempt to regain the World Tag Team Titles. They failed to do so, and McDonagh had a freak moment where his head whipped right back at the announce table - instantly causing concern among everybody watching. He later revealed that he would be out for about two months.

JD McDonagh put out an emotional post on Instagram thanking everyone. Several WWE Superstars and even personalities like Alicia Taylor reacted to the post in support. Even his opponent on the night Ivar praised him:

How will JD McDonagh's absence affect the dynamic of The Judgment Day?

The entire dynamic of The Judgment Day could change in the absence of JD McDonagh. A few months ago, it was reported that there were plans to have Carlito kicked out of the group, and a segment or two suggested that WWE was moving in that direction. However, it seems like those plans were nixed, and it's good that it worked out that way.

If not, The Judgment Day would have an even more limited number of superstars. Finn Balor has been absent and hasn't been back on WWE TV since his loss to Damian Priest in the main event of the second RAW on Netflix episode.

McDonagh's absence will be felt, possibly speeding up the dissension within The Judgment Day and leading to the group's official end after three years.

It's going to be interesting to see how the dynamic inevitably changes in the group following the devastating defeats they have collectively faced since December - leaving the group with no titles.

