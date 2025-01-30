JD McDonagh makes emotional confession; says what's in store for his WWE future after injury

JD McDonagh's injury scared everyone who saw the star hit his head against the commentary table. The star has now spoken about what's next for him.

The Judgment Day star took to social media recently to say that if someone was going to be dumb, then they also had to be tough, talking about his own actions from the match on WWE RAW this week. The star made an emotional confession saying that he was overwhelmed by the messages he had received from all over the world. McDonagh then addressed what was next for him in WWE after the injury.

He said he would take some time off to heal up and catch his breath before returning and being with the audience again.

"If you're gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough. Thank you to everyone for all the messages from all over the world, truly overwhelming. I'm gonna take a bit of time to heal up and catch my breath, then I'll be right back with ya. JD."

On WWE RAW, JD McDonagh teamed with Dominik Mysterio to face The War Raiders in a match for the World Tag Team Championships. The star went to hit a Springboard Moonsault to the outside but landed badly and hit the commentary table with the back of his head. The rest of his body took quite an impact too.

He went on to complete the match despite this and after it ended, he collapsed while heading backstage.

What are JD McDonagh's injuries after the WWE title match?

In a tweet, JD McDonagh revealed his injuries from the bad fall. He had a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung. This meant that he would be missing a couple of months of action.

However, added that he was still grateful as it could have been worse.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit. 🤘🏻"

Many stars and officials acknowledged his tenacity on social media and wished the best for the star.

Sportskeeda wishes the star a swift recovery from his injuries.

