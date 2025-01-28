Dominik Mysterio has now reacted after a top star was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on RAW. The star has been admitted to the hospital now.

During the tag title match where he teamed with Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh suffered an injury that ended up being more serious than anyone could have expected. He went for a dive to the outside, but even after landing, he went too far and hit the back of his head against the edge of the commentary table. Michael Cole immediately called for assistance, and it was clear everyone was worried for him. Somehow, the star went on to continue and finish the match.

However, on the way back to the locker room, he collapsed the moment he got backstage. As per reports, he was then rushed to the hospital and has been admitted there where he will undergo evaluation.

Dominik Mysterio posted a message on Instagram soon after the news broke that JD McDonagh had to be hospitalized. However, the star does not appear to be too concerned. He said, "No pasa nada," with pictures of the match. This translates to "Don't worry about it" or "No problem."

Further updates are expected on the star in the coming days. What this means for if he can appear at WWE Royal Rumble remains uncertain.

