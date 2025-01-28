Retired WWE star Christopher Nowinski concerned top star has concussion after RAW; had a bad fall

Christopher Nowinski is worried a WWE star has a concussion after a bad fall on RAW. The ex-WWE star sent a message during the show.

Christopher Nowinski is a star whose name is familiar to a large part of the fanbase, thanks to his work outside the ring rather than what he did in his wrestling career. The star suffered a concussion as a result of which he had to stop wrestling. After a full year of post-concussion symptoms, he had to retire from wrestling. He has now reacted to JD McDonagh's fall.

The star has since founded the Concussion Legacy Foundation and delved into the study of concussions in sports and how to increase the safety of contact and collision sports across the world. He has also worked with WWE.

When the star saw JD McDonagh suffer a bad fall on RAW, hitting his head against the commentary table, he sent a message saying that he hoped the star didn't develop delayed symptoms after the impact. He also praised Michael Cole for making sure that the star was seen by doctors right away.

"I hope JD McDonagh remains OK and doesn't develop delayed symptoms after this incredible impact. Shout out to Michael Cole on commentary for shoot calling for the ringside doctor to check on JD after seeing his head strike the table from only feet away."

For now, things are unclear about McDonagh. He collapsed when he went backstage, and fans are waiting for further updates about him.

Sportskeeda wishes the star a quick recovery.

