Bayley elated at seeing long-term goal "unfolding" in front of her

Bayley disclosed that she is happy to see her long-term goal of inspiring the next generation unfolding before her.

Since her NXT debut in 2013, Bayley has become a household name in the wrestling community. The Role Model has won multiple championships, making her the first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion. Apart from these accolades, her classic NXT matches have helped inspire the next generation of female wrestlers.

During her conservation with Justin on The Wrestling Classic YouTube channel, she was asked what it was like to visit NXT as a veteran and advise the younger generation of women. The former Women's Champion replied that it was cool since her goal in NXT was to inspire the next generation.

"Yes, it's a little like, I'm still here, ok. No, it's really cool because like that was our goal in NXT, you know, that's our goal now is to inspire the next generation and to literally see it with my own eyes, to talk to this next generation in person. Indi Hartwell, for example, started training because of my match with Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. So, fact that she works there, it's nuts and I...I'm just so happy that what we set out to do was...is.....is....just like unfolding in front of my eyes." (7:57 to 8:34)

Indi Hartwell helped Bayley get back to in-ring shape

Bayley was sidelined for several months as she suffered a torn ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Before her in-return, Bayley sought Indi's help to return to in-ring shape.

During the same interview, the former Women's Champion thanked Indi Hartwell for helping her get back into ring shape.

"She spent countless hours with me after her training like she did training, she did promo classes, she did weight training, and she would still come and train with me afterwards. So, she knows I can't thank her enough for spending that time with me. We were able to learn from each other and bond as friends as well. Umm, and I think she has endless potential, you know, she such a great onscreen character. Fans love her...she's super athletic and she just has so much potential." (6:30 to 7:03)

The former Women's Tag team Champion returned to SummerSlam in 2022 forming a faction called "Damage CTRL" along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. She started a storyline feud with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka after her return.

