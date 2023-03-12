'Bayley fears Becky' claims a fan, The Role Model responds by taking a dig at the former

WWE Superstar and Damage CTRL member Bayley recently responded to a fan by taking a shot at him.

The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY will face Becky Lynch, and WWE Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus in a six-woman tag team match at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

Taking to social media, a fan uploaded a photo of a placard where he wrote that The Role Model is scared of The Man. Responding to the fan, The Role Model took a shot as she mentioned that she cannot stand Lynch.

"You spelled ‘Cannot stand’ wrong," wrote The Role Model.

Check out screenshot of Bayley's tweet below:

Bayley stated that WWE should elevate Women's Tag Team division

Damage CTRL member Bayley recently stated WWE should focus on elevating women's tag team division.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Role Model mentioned that she would like to see the women's tag division evolve. She further added that she takes the Tag Team Titles very seriously, as she and Sasha Banks were the ones to bring it to existence initially.

The Damage CTRL member stated that there is a lot of potential in the division and she is proud of everyone who is a part of the division.

"What I really want to see is the tag division grow. There's so many ups and downs with that, mostly downs. It's hard to get tag teams together, and hard to keep them together. Not just because Iyo and Dakota are the champions, you know, like, I take those titles very personally because, we brought them to existence basically, and Triple H had a lot to do with that too. He helped us do that. I just think there's lots of potential in that division and I think if we can get that going, it will showcase more women, there will be a whole tag division. I'm very proud of everybody and how it's going right now but, there's still a lot that can be done."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bayley and her faction.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes