Bayley finally breaks silence on Becky Lynch's shocking heel turn on current champion

WWE Superstar Bayley has finally broken her silence on Becky Lynch's heel turn. The Man returned to the squared circle at WrestleMania 41 to replace The Role Model as the Intercontinental Champion's tag team partner.

Ad

After the inaugural WWE Grand Slam Champion was forced out of her tag title match on the Grandest Stage of Them All, following a backstage attack, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce gave Lyra Valkyria limited time to find a replacement partner. Becky Lynch showed up at The Show of Shows and joined forces with the Irish star to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Trending

However, The Man turned to the dark side and attacked Lyra Valkyria after losing the titles in the re-match with The Judgment Day members on Monday Night RAW. Earlier today, Bayley took to her X/Twitter account to share what appears to be a screenshot of her mobile chat with Lyra Valkyria. The image showed that the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion had texted the 35-year-old that she missed her already. Valkyria also used an 'enraged face emoji,' suggesting she was seemingly angry at Becky Lynch for her recent actions.

Ad

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley makes intriguing self-comparison with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Bayley is among the most decorated women in WWE. The veteran was one of the Four Horsewomen instrumental in the Women's Revolution that transformed the women's division in the Stamford-based company.

During a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT podcast, The Role Model noted that she agreed with several people's opinions about her not being on the same level as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The former Damage CTRL leader noted that despite being The Queen's first WWE match and having signed with the company before The Man, she intriguingly believes the two are on a higher level than she is.

Ad

"I was telling Lyra this the other day. We've been doing a lot of bonding. I don't feel I'm at a level of Charlotte or Becky. We came up together. I wrestled Charlotte in her first match [and] signed to WWE before Becky. So to me, they're up here, and I'm just not there yet. Maybe that's kind of where people base it, or where they judge it, or whatever. But I keep saying I get my feedback and opinions from the right people [such as Tyler Breeze and Tyson Kidd]... So as many people think I'm not at this level, or whatever, part of me agrees because I don't think I'm there yet," she said.

Ad

Check out her comments in the video below:

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were part of a storyline before The Role Model was taken out backstage before WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotions have for the veteran once she returns to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More