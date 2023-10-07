Bayley fires shot at former WWE Women's Champion

Bayley is known for her incredible character work whether she is a face or a heel. The former Women's Champion stays in character even outside the ring, this was evident as she did the same recently when she took shots at an absent WWE Superstar.

The leader of Damage CTRL sent a message to her former opponent, Bianca Belair. The two had a fierce rivalry and fought in several great matches. The EST is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now. She has held multiple titles and even headlined WrestleMania. The former Women's Champion is currently written off TV, and it is unclear when she will come out of her hiatus.

Bayley took to her Instagram stories to take a shot at the former RAW Women's Champion. She shared an image of herself standing alongside a poster featuring Belair and giving her a thumbs-down.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

A screengrab of the Instagram Story

With Survivor Series coming up and considering Belair's rivalry with Damage CTRL, this may be an indication of a potential clash to follow. Bianca may go after the Grand Slam Champion and her faction members.

Bayley's stablemate Dakota Kai talked about her injury

Dakota Kai suffered an ACL injury on the May 12th edition of SmackDown. Despite her regular appearances on TV, the Damage CTRL member is not medically cleared to fight.

Speaking in an interview, Kai provided an update on the injury. Dakota said that the recovery is going ahead of schedule, and she is hopeful of getting in the ring in January or February next year.

"If we're looking at an ACL, particularly my injury, it would be about eight to nine months. It happened end of May, so it will be January, maybe February. I'm feeling good. I'm ahead of schedule in terms of my recovery. It will still be a minimum of eight months. Looking to be early 2024," she said.

Dakota Kai and Bayley will be standing in Iyo Sky's corner at Fastlane as she defends her title in a triple-threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Will Iyo Sky retain her title? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.