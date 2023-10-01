Bayley sends a three-word message to Damage CTRL stablemate

Bayley took to Twitter/X to send a three-word message to her Damage CTRL stablemate, Dakota Kai.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Role Model was in action against Charlotte Flair. Amid her faction's feud against Flair and Asuka, she accepted a Triple Threat Match on behalf of IYO SKY.

Taking to Twitter/X, Bayley mentioned how proud she was of the 35-year-old Kiwi wrestler.

"Proud of you @ImKingKota" wrote Bayley

Check out the tweet from the former SmackDown Women's Champion:

Expand Tweet

Kai is currently sidelined due to an ACL injury she suffered on the 12th May edition of SmackDown. Despite the injury, she was present for IYO SKY's championship celebration after she dethroned Bianca Belair to win the Women's Title.

SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title off Belair, moments after she defeated Asuka to become the new champion. Since SummerSlam, Kai has been in Damage CTRL's corner.

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai provided an update on her current injury

Dakota Kai recently provided an update on her current ACL injury. Speaking on The Run Home podcast, she stated that she was going to be sidelined for 8-9 months.

With the injury occurring back in May, Kai is hopeful of making a return in January or February of 2024. The Damage CTRL member concluded by stating that she is feeling good and is ahead of schedule in terms of her recovery. Kai said:

"If we're looking at an ACL, particularly my injury, it would be about eight to nine months. It happened end of May, so it will be January, maybe February. I'm feeling good. I'm ahead of schedule in terms of my recovery. It will still be a minimum of eight months. Looking to be early 2024,"

Expand Tweet

Expect Kai and Bayley to be in IYO SKY's corner for Fastlane, as she prepares for a huge Triple Threat Match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Do you miss watching Dakota Kai compete? Sound off in the comment section