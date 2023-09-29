Injured superstar shares update on WWE return

An injured WWE Superstar has provided an update on when she will be able to return to the ring.

Damage CTRL debuted at WWE SummerSlam 2022 after Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women's Championship in Nashville. The trio surrounded The EST but Lynch turned babyface and stood by Belair's side as the heels retreated.

There appeared to be some friction within the group after Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st in London. The Genius of the Sky handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch and climbed over her fellow stablemate to retrieve the MITB contract. The Role Model was seemingly jealous at first but celebrated with Iyo Sky when she cashed in and won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Dakota Kai tore her ACL on the May 12th edition of SmackDown but made sure to be in Detroit for SummerSlam to celebrate with her fellow stablemate. Speaking on The Run Home podcast, the 35-year-old disclosed that she is hoping to return to action in early 2024.

"If we're looking at an ACL, particularly my injury, it would be about eight to nine months. It happened end of May, so it will be January, maybe February. I'm feeling good. I'm ahead of schedule in terms of my recovery. It will still be a minimum of eight months. Looking to be early 2024," said Dakota Kai. [H/T: Fightful]

Dakota Kai comments on Jade Cargill signing with WWE

Dakota Kai disclosed that she ran into Jade Cargill while training at the Performance Center and is happy to see her sign with the company.

Jade Cargill had a dominant run in All Elite Wrestling and is a former TBS Champion. However, she decided to make the jump to WWE and arrived at the Performance Center yesterday.

During her conversation on The Run Home, Dakota Kai shared that she bumped into Cargill at the WWE Performance Center and said it was a big move to bring her to the company.

"I saw her today when I went to do rehab, said hello. I'm so happy that she is here. That is such a big move. It's cool. Talent is talent wherever you are. It's very cool to see that dream matches being created and with her coming over, it's very much a good thing," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Dakota Kai got fans pumped for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 earlier today. The premium live event will take place on February 24th at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be interesting to see if the Australian star can make it back in time to perform at Elimination Chamber next year.

