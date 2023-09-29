Former Champion sends message to wrestling fans following WWE's recent announcement

A former champion has delivered a message to fans following a recent announcement by WWE.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL on the May 12th edition of SmackDown. She will be out of action for the foreseeable future but recently returned to celebrate Iyo Sky winning the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Earlier this month, the promotion announced that the Elimination Chamber premium live event will be held in the Optus Stadium in Australia next year. Kai took to Instagram to celebrate the news and hyped up the event scheduled for next February. In her post, the former 2-time Women's Tag Team Champion claimed fans in Australia do not want to miss Elimination Chamber 2024 because it is going to be crazy.

"Kiwis - y'all don't wanna miss this ok, this is gonna be crazy and it's not on the other side of the world," she wrote.

Elimination Chamber will air in Australia next year.

Shayna Baszler is open to teaming with Dakota Kai in WWE

Shayna Baszler recently disclosed that she isn't opposed to teaming up with Dakota Kai in WWE.

The two superstars are good friends in real life but are currently on opposite brands. Damage CTRL is currently on SmackDown, while Shayna Baszler seemingly has her hands full on RAW. Nia Jax recently unleashed an attack on The Queen of Spades on the September 18th episode of RAW, but Baszler is already back to training in the gym.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Philipa Marie, Baszler said that she would team up with Kai if the opportunity was presented to her. The veteran added that she has given Kai plenty of beatings in the past.

"If that presented itself for whatever reason, [then] yeah, I'm not opposed to that. She can take a beating. I've given it to her plenty of times. I know that wouldn't be wasted."

Dakota Kai admitted during the press conference following WWE SummerSlam that she is nowhere close to returning from injury. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the 35-year-old superstar when she returns to the ring.

