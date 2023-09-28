[Watch] RAW star back in the gym following Nia Jax assault

An absent WWE Superstar is back in the gym following an attack by Nia Jax on RAW.

Jax returned to the company during the main event of the September 11 edition of WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez was battling Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship and appeared to have the match in control. However, Jax appeared ringside and planted the challenger with a Samoan Drop on the floor.

The 39-year-old then attacked Rhea Ripley after she won the match and has continued her dominance on the red brand for the past two weeks. Jax attacked Shayna Baszler on the September 18 edition of the red brand and hit her with the Annihilator in the corner of the ring. The veteran also defeated Zoey Stark this past Monday night on RAW.

Shayna Baszler took to Instagram today to share a new workout video. It appears that The Queen of Spades is on her way back to get revenge on her former tag team partner on RAW.

Bill Apter wants Nia Jax to face Jade Cargill in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter wants to see an iconic moment recreated with Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill's time with All Elite Wrestling has ended, and the 31-year-old has now inked a multi-year deal with WWE. Cargill arrived at the Performance Center yesterday and has the potential to become a massive star in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter revealed he would book Cargill and Jax to recreate the iconic bodyslam spot featuring Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant from WrestleMania 3.

"If I book it, it's going two different ways. The first could be the quick kill. As you know, Nia Jax is causing disruption in the women's division, she's destroying everyone. What if, Bobby Lashley, who's very upset at his crew right now, brings Jade in, and she comes to the ring and does the Hogan-Andre thing, and picks up Nia Jax, dumps her. Boom. Statement made," said Bill Apter. [From 08:45 - 09:25]

You can check out the full video below:

Jax has been dominant since her return and could have her sights set on Ripley's Women's World Championship. It will be fascinating to see if Jax gets a title shot down the line if she continues to rack up impressive victories on WWE RAW.

