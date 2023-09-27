"Statement made" - Hall of Famer wants to see Nia Jax feud with latest WWE signing (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about his desire to see Jade Cargill lock horns with Nia Jax in her first feud in WWE.

The former AEW TBS Champion's signing was announced recently, and since then, fans have been curious to see what lies ahead for her in the Stamford-based promotion. While there is still time before Cargill steps foot inside the ring, she has been training at WWE's Performance Center. This has certainly not stopped fans from cooking up dream scenarios for her.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter opened up about what he would like to see Jade Cargill do upon debuting for the global wrestling juggernaut. The veteran journalist stated that Cargill could get into a feud with RAW Superstar Nia Jax.

He explained that the two could create the iconic Hulk Hogan-Andre The Giant bodyslam spot from WrestleMania 3, with the former AEW star laying down Jax.

"If I book it, it's going two different ways. The first could be the quick kill. As you know, Nia Jax is causing disruption in the women's division, she's destroying everyone. What if, Bobby Lashley, who's very upset at his crew right now, brings Jade in, and she comes to the ring and does the Hogan-Andre thing, and picks up Nia Jax, dumps her. Boom. Statement made," said Bill Apter. [8:45 - 9:25]

Check out the full video below:

Jade Cargill on potentially facing Bianca Belair in WWE

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jade Cargill was quizzed about the possibility of a dream showdown with Bianca Belair now that she is officially a part of WWE. Cargill believed a match between her and Belair was worthy of a WrestleMania main event and that it had the potential to sell out an entire stadium.

"I am [interested in facing Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one," said Cargill.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, witnessing the hype of the WWE Universe after her signing, it would be safe to say that Cargill is destined to become a major player in WWE's stacked women's division.

Do you think having Jade Cargill feud with Nia Jax would be a good idea? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.