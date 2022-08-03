"It’s too late" - Bayley fires shots at WWE on social media

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley wants her respect from the company on social media.

The Role Model made a surprise return to WWE on Saturday night at SummerSlam. She immediately aligned herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

But the former Hugger doesn't feel like she's getting the respect she deserves from WWE on social media and has made that very clear over the last several days.

WWE has been trying to make good with the RAW Superstar by asking the WWE Universe what their favorite Bayley moment is. This didn't sit too well with the Role Model:

"Ooooooohhh don't try to kiss my ass now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s too late," Bayley said in a tweet to WWE.

Bayley believes the WWE social media team is disrespecting her

The company's social media has celebrated most WWE Superstars upon their return. The former Women's Tag Team Champion feels she hasn't been celebrated or respected nearly enough.

WWE's first Women's Grand Slam Champion poured her heart out on social media this afternoon. This comes after the WWE social media team posted a Thank you Becky hashtag in response to her promo on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. Clearly, that was something that didn't sit well with her, tweeting out in response:

"In 2017 I separated my shoulder in a match on RAW, I finished the match and WON," she tweeted. "I then had to drop out of my TITLE match at SUMMERSLAM because I wasn't medically cleared to compete. When I poured MY heart out next week to let fans know, I WAS BOOED OUT OF THE BUILDING!!!!!!!!!"

What do you make of the Role Model's comments? Do you think she's being disrespected by WWE's social media team? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

