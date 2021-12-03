Bayley hints at Four Horsewomen vs. WWE Hall of Famers match

Bayley is currently away from the WWE ring recovering from an injury, but that isn't stopping the former SmackDown Women's Champion from sinking her teeth into a new rivalry.

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita were both guests on The Bellas Podcast hosted by fellow Hall of Fame stars The Bella Twins.

A clip of the women discussing dream matches has been circulating online, with Lita pitching one of her own. The former WWE Women's Champion said:

"If we could be The Bellas and The Besties versus, like, say Bayley, and Sasha and Becky and Charlotte, something like that?"

Bayley responded to the clip on Twitter, rising to the challenge. The multi-time champion replied:

"If those other 3 ever get their shhh together, then you 4 are seriously once and for all DONE FOR."

Bayley is currently out of action, dealing with a torn ACL that she suffered whilst training at the Performance Center back in July. It is thought that she will be recovering for nine months.

Fans have been anticipating a big match featuring WWE's Four Horsewomen for quite some time now, and this could be a great way to bring the group back together.

Bayley has set her sights on a new target in WWE

Despite not currently being on screen in WWE, Bayley is still igniting rivalries with fellow members of the women's division. Of current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella, Bayley recently vowed to challenge her, tweeting:

"I’ll kick your pumpkin and take your titles"

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @CarmellaWWE I’ll kick your pumpkin 🎃🥧🥧 and take your titles @CarmellaWWE I’ll kick your pumpkin 🎃🥧🥧 and take your titles

Carmella is currently a Women's Tag Team Champion alongside her partner Queen Zelina Vega. Bayley is a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, holding the title both times with Sasha Banks. The pair were also the inaugural champions.

