Bayley gets into cheeky verbal altercation with fan during WWE show; allegedly paid the price for it later [VIDEO]

Bayley recently got into a verbal spat with a kid during a WWE live event and seemingly had to ask the kid for help later in a hilarious turn of events.

WWE recently held one of its house shows in Mobile, Alabama. During the show, Bayley faced off against Charlotte Flair in a street fight. During the former's entrance to the ring, she was in her usual heelish mood, and she even engaged in a verbal spat with one of the young fans at ringside.

Both women put on an incredible match that had the fans on their feet. Charlotte won the match after putting The Role Model through a table. During the match, Flair allegedly carried away The Role Model, while Bayley asked the same kid for help but only got a thumbs down from the kid.

Bayley's match on the latest episode of SmackDown was canceled

Ahead of the latest episode of SmackDown, Bayley was slated to face Shotzi ahead of Money in the Bank in London. However, the match never took place, and fans were left disheartened.

The Role Model and Shotzi have been at each other's throats since the latter confronted her. The two women were slated to put the rivalry behind them as WWE heads to Money in the Bank in London. Ahead of the bout, Bayley even had a message for Shotzi as she accused the latter of taking advantage of her.

"I’ve been too damn nice. Too patient. Too naive. And @ShotziWWE is trying to take advantage of me!!!!!!!!!! ……. The Role Model WILL be in London," wrote the 34-year-old.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances that were never revealed on television, the match never took place. It was later reported that Vince McMahon had a huge impact on the booking of the show and made several changes as the show aired. It was assumed that he could have played a part in the changes.

It remains to be seen whether the match will take place at a future date.

