Bayley gives herself a new nickname; fires major shots at Rhea Ripley on WWE SmackDown

Bayley has already entered the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, and she now believes she has a chance to win it. The Role Model has clarified that she will face Rhea Ripley if she wins the battle royal since Damage CTRL wants all the championships.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Bayley was at the ringside to watch the Women's Tag Team Championship match while pushing The Kabuki Warriors into a title opportunity.

On commentary, Bayley took several shots at Rhea Ripley, even wearing a Mami shirt for the show.

"I'm the Mami Slayer," she said.

Bayley referred to herself as "Mami Slayer" since she already believed that she would defeat Ripley at WrestleMania, which wouldn't take place until April.

The former women's champion has been pushing for a shot at Ripley for several weeks, and as the only member of the Four Horsewomen who has yet to main event WrestleMania, it is easy to see why she wants this so much.

The former Women's Champion was the one who put Damage CTRL together and doesn't want the rest of the group to be holding titles around her.

