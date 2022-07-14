Bayley calls out top WWE NXT star for breaking 'her heart'

Bayley has called out Cora Jade after the latter's heinous actions on the recent edition of WWE NXT.

On the show's latest episode, Cora shocked fans as she assaulted her best friend and tag team partner Roxanne Perez in a title match against Mandy Rose. The attack from the 21-year-old star cost her partner the chance to win the NXT Women's Title.

Bayley seemed just as shocked by the betrayal and took to social media. The former WWE Women's Champion replied to one of Roxanne's tweets, revealing that she 'hates' Cora for her actions against her tag team partner.

"I hate Cora. She broke my heart," Bayley tweeted.

Jade joined forces with Perez to defeat Toxic Attraction and win the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. It seems fans will have to wait and see to get an explanation from Cora as to why she chose to break up her 2001 tag team duo.

WWE NXT 2.0 star Cora Jade replied to Bayley's tweet

Soon after the tweet from the Role Model, fans reminded her of her past actions. One fan quickly pointed out that Cora Jade did almost precisely what Bayley had done to Sasha Banks some time ago.

The tweet showed parallels between Bayley and Jade standing tall as they looked down on their tag team partners after the betrayal.

The 21-year-old star seemed to have taken note of Bayley's tweet and responded to the situation by calling her out for being a hypocrite.

"Hypocrites all around me," Jade tweeted.

Many in the fanbase were rooting for Perez to win the women's title before their hopes were dashed. Some fans have also been relatively unhappy about seeing WWE break up the tag team duo so soon, especially after they had won the women's tag titles.

But we'll have to wait and see how far things can escalate in the impending feud between the former tag team partners, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, over on NXT.

