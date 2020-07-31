WWE Double Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks have pretty much taken a shot at every other WWE legend and Hall of Famer. And as per Bayley's recent Twitter interaction, it now looks like the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is set to engage in another war of words, this time against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

As noted, the first shot was fired by Trish Stratus herself, as she took to Twitter and claimed that both Bayley and Banks ordered wrestling figures of the Stratus and her fellow Hall of Famer Lita, as well.

The former WWE Women's Champion mocked both Bayley and Sasha Banks for placing their order and added further salt to the wound by claiming that the duo of Trish Stratus and Lita are the greatest tag team of all time.

Here is what Trish Stratus tweeted out:

Thanks for your order @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE... and you're welcome.



If you guys haven't grabbed your greatest tag team pack yet, you can get one here:

Bayley, as usual, didn't waste much time in responding to the Hall of Famer, as she quoted the tweet and used a certain picture of both her and Banks on the SmackDown commentary desk. An image that Bayley has now been frequently using on social media, in order to respond to every other tweet that has spoken against her and her tag team partner Sasha Banks.

Bayley's response to Trish Stratus:

What's next for Bayley and is this leading to a feud against Trish Stratus and Lita?

Bayley will be in action this week on SmackDown when she once again defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross on the blue brand after already having successfully retained her title over Cross at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

As far as Bayley's tag team partner Sasha Banks is concerned, 'The Boss' recently won the RAW Women's Title off Asuka and is now also a Double Champion in the company. Things have been pretty sweet for the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, however, with SummerSlam approaching, could Bayley and Banks end up defending their tag titles against Lita and Trish Stratus? Only time will tell what plans WWE has in store for our 'Role Model' and 'The Boss'.