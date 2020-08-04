Bayley issues a challenge for a match at RAW Underground

Bayley Dos Straps is one of the most entertaining Superstars in WWE right now. While the fans didn't get a chance to see her in action last night, she will face Asuka in a match next week. This week's episode of WWE RAW saw the company building many storylines and introducing RAW Underground.

RAW Underground was introduced by Shane McMahon last night. The segment entailed MMA fights between development talent. Towards the end of the show, The Hurt Business appeared on RAW Underground and dominated the show by beating multiple men.

Bayley wants a match at RAW Underground

After WWE RAW ended and Twitter was abuzz discussing RAW Underground, Renee Young suggested a match for the segment.

Even though Bayley wasn't mentioned in the Tweet, she took a shot at Young, challenging the announcer to a match at RAW Underground.

Me vs you. For best bob or loaf of bread — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 4, 2020

Renee Young hasn't made her return to WWE TV since testing positive for and beating COVID-19. It was reported that WWE officials were unhappy about the fact that Young declared the results of her test on Twitter. The WWE reportedly didn't want anyone revealing their results to the world and wanted to make sure that it could control the situation.

As for Bayley, she is forced to face Asuka on next week's episode of RAW after Sasha Banks nominated her to face The Empress Of Tomorrow. If Asuka beats Bayley next week, she will get a shot at Sasha Banks' WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Last week, Sasha Banks beat Asuka when The Empress was distracted by Bayley attacking her friend, Kairi Sane. Bayley and Sasha Banks have played pivotal roles in uplifting each others' status in the last year.

Bayley has been WWE SmackDown Women's Champion for over nine months. Bayley coined herself as Bayley Dos Straps after she and Sasha Banks beat the team of Alexa Biss and Nikki Cross to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for the second time.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are dominating the women's division in WWE by holding on to every Championship that the company has to offer on RAW on SmackDown.