Bayley, Lana, Chelsea Green, and others react to former WWE Superstar’s personal update

Several WWE Superstars have commented on a former SmackDown star getting her U.S citizenship. The star in the question is Tenille Dashwood (formerly known as Emma). Dashwood competed in the Stamford-based promotion for a long time and was quite popular during her time in NXT.
In September 2023, Emma was released from the company alongside her now-husband, Riddick Moss. Since their release, the duo has achieved major milestones in their lives, including getting married in 2024 and becoming parents this year.
Recently, Dashwood took to her official Instagram account and penned down her journey as she became a US citizen. The Australian star revealed how she had always dreamed of becoming a WWE Superstar. At 19, she left her home, traveled overseas, and at 22, got her first contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, moved to the US full-time on an entertainment visa.
Multiple superstars, including Chelsea Green, Natalya, Bayley, CJ Perry (Lana), Cassie Lee, Isla Dawn, and more, congratulated Emma (Tenille Dashwood) on becoming a United States citizen.
Below are some reactions:
Former WWE star talks about her plans after release
After her WWE release, Emma made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast in 2024, where she discussed her career, release, and personal life. The Australian superstar was also asked about her plans after her release from the wrestling juggernaut.
While Tenille Dashwood agreed she was disappointed with her final stint in the World Wrestling Entertainment, and admitted that she has no plans as of now professionally.
"I will say I was a little disappointed with that last run, and a little upset with how things went. But I do think I had a lot more to contribute. I had very high hopes when I returned, and it just didn't turn out the way that I would have liked. But in saying that, we did see it as a positive, we just weren't being used, you know. So when we finally got released, we were like, Okay, let's go do the things we want. And that has been very exciting... So it would be hard for me to say I'm done with wrestling. But in that same instance, I am not actively pursuing anything or don't have a plan moving forward at this point, either." [H/T - CVV]
It remains to be seen whether Emma ever plans to return to wrestling.