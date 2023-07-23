Bayley lashes out at WWE employee after SmackDown; calls her a "little idiot"

WWE Superstar Bayley was in no mood for an interview after this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Role Model was in commentary as IYO SKY battled Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match this Friday. She was cheering for her Damage CTRL teammate throughout the encounter. Suddenly, a vignette appeared on the titantron of a deranged Shotzi calling her out. This spooked the former Women's Champion, and she rushed for the exit, leaving her team member in the lurch.

Just as Bayley and IYO SKY were making their way out, they were interrupted by Kayla Braxton. The Role Model claimed that she was not afraid of Shotzi. She went off on Kayla for trying to create a wedge between her and IYO.

The 34-year-old star made it clear that despite the loss, SKY was still holding the Money in the Bank contract and would be a future champion.

"No, I don't care about Shotzi. This isn't about Shotzi, okay? If you want the inside scoop, you little idiot, interrupting us, we're trying to get out of here. Let's talk about SummerSlam alright? They can have their little triple threat. But this is Ms. Money in the Bank. That's right. Despite what happened tonight, she's a future Women's Champion okay? Now move out of the way, let's go, let's go." [From 1:32 - 1:50]

You can watch the full video here:

Bayley disrespected Shotzi by cutting her hair

Just a day before Money in the Bank, Bayley went up against Shotzi with her spot in the ladder match up for grabs. The Role Model managed to win the match and keep her place.

However, the real disrespect followed later in the locker room. The Damage CTRL members attacked Shotzi backstage, and Bayley cut strands of Shotzi's hair after beating her down.

WWE @WWE 🫢



@itsBayleyWWE and @Iyo_SkyWWE took things WAY TOO FAR tonight with @ShotziWWE...



#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LqZsjHpdAS THE DISRESPECT!@itsBayleyWWE and @Iyo_SkyWWE took things WAY TOO FAR tonight with @ShotziWWE...

This encounter has made Shotzi unhinged, and she has been appearing in some cryptic vignettes for the last two weeks, vowing retribution from the faction.

What do you think of this developing storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars