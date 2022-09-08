"You're scared" - Bayley lashes out at a WWE star

WWE Superstar Bayley recently lashed out at WWE personality Kayla Braxton before threatening to attack her.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion made her return at SummerSlam, after being on the shelf with an injury. She brought with her Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The trio have since formed a faction called Damage Control.

The group appeared on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump. On the show, Braxton, who joined remotely, took issue with how The Role Model treated the staff on the show. This included a rude reply to the announcement of appearing on the weekly show on Twitter.

Kayla then confronted The former Hugger about their back-and-forth on the social media app. The former NXT Women's Champion then proceeded to lash out at the backstage interviewer and pointed out that she was not in the studio for The Bump.

"You didn't show up because you're scared of this (kicking the air). Yeah, you ain't here. If you're wondering, this is the leg I had surgery on and I can still (kicks the air again). No friends, you're scared. I don't care. Move on." Bayley said [36:14 to 36:38]

Suffice it to say that it was all in storyline. In fact, the mood in the studio during all this time was jovial, with everyone chuckling throughout the altercation.

Bayley and Kayla Braxton had a back-and-forth on Twitter recently

Bayley seems to be on a crusade against WWE personalities, as after her return she harassed Michael Cole online and on commentary. She has recently found a new target, Kayla Braxton.

WWE's weekly social media talk show The Bump featured all three members of Damage Control tonight. When their appearance was announced on Twitter yesterday, Kayla stated that the former RAW Women's Champion has "half a brain" for appearing on the show this week that the host herself won't be on.

The Role Model threatened to kick Braxton in reply, not unlike what she did on the show itself.

"Please do. I would love to show you the quick reflexes my surgical leg developed over the last year!!!!!!!!!!! (I’m gonna kick you.)" Bayley tweeted

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @KaylaBraxtonWWE Please do. I would love to show you the quick reflexes my surgical leg developed over the last year!!!!!!!!!!! (I’m gonna kick you.) @KaylaBraxtonWWE Please do. I would love to show you the quick reflexes my surgical leg developed over the last year!!!!!!!!!!! (I’m gonna kick you.)

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been building a feud with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. She even pinned the champ at Clash at the Castle. Although highly unlikely, the recent altercation between her and Kayla Braxton might result in the latter intefering when Bayley challenges Belair for her title.

