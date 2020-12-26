Bayley laughed after Sasha Banks' botch on SmackDown, WWE edits out the moment

The Christmas Day special of SmackDown truly felt like a PPV. The episode had three Championship matches, and one of them featured a big Triple Threat Elimination Tag Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair teamed up to take on Bayley & Carmella, and the champions, Asuka & Charlotte Flair. While the titleholders retained the Championship, the match had a host of entertaining moments courtesy of the talented women involved in the contest.

As you may know, this week's SmackDown was taped on Tuesday as the Superstars were given a break for Christmas. The show's pre-taped nature enabled WWE to edit portions of the show that weren't needed in the final cut.

It has been revealed that one moment was reportedly edited out from the episode. As highlighted in the spoilers, Sasha Banks dropped her SmackDown Women's Championship before the title match. Bayley also laughed at her former partner's botch, and the moment ended up being edited out from the final cut that was aired.

Fightful Select additionally reported that a spot from another SmackDown match had to be re-shot after a Superstar was given a special instruction.

The Christmas episode of SmackDown

WWE ended 2020 on a high with a special episode of SmackDown. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens got the night underway with a great Universal Championship match inside the Steel Cage.

The WWE Women's Championship match also had several moments that kept the fans invested in the in-ring action. The unique team combinations added to the intrigue of the contest.

Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso put on another solid singles match, which ended with the Yes Movement leader picking up a win.

The episode's main event was a Lumberjack match between Sami Zayn and Big E for the Intercontinental Championship. Big E defeated Sami Zayn to become the new IC Champion, and the show came to close with the former New Day member celebrating his victory with the babyface lumberjacks.

The final episode of SmackDown of 2020 felt like a big occasion, and WWE delivered the goods with some high-quality action.