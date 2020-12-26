Spot of SmackDown match reportedly re-shot; Daniel Bryan given special instruction

This week's episode of SmackDown was filmed in advance as it was the Christmas special, and the roster members were given a deserved day off.

WWE aired the pre-taped episode that had three Championship matches, giving it a PPV-like feel.

Daniel Bryan took on Jey Uso in another singles match on SmackDown, and the former WWE Champion picked up the victory over the Samoan Superstar.

A Fightful Select report has revealed that WWE had to re-shoot a portion of the match when it was taped on Tuesday. Daniel Bryan was reportedly instructed to sell Jey Uso's attack more. WWE decided to put the ThunderDome audience on a commercial break for some time as the spot was filmed again.

Jey Uso unleashed a typically vicious assault on Daniel Bryan before their match got underway. In the end, Bryan dug deep and managed to connect with the Running Knee for the win.

Daniel Bryan also announced backstage after the match that he would enter the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

What else happened on SmackDown?

Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match to open the show. The Head of the Table and the Prizefighter put on a great title match, and the outcome was what we all expected.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Elimination match, involving the teams of Bayley & Carmella, Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks. The Champions retained their titles.

The evening's main event was a Lumberjack contest between Sami Zayn and Big E for the Intercontinental Championship. Big E beat the 'Master Strategist' to win the IC title for the second time in his career. The Christmas edition of SmackDown ended with Big E celebrating his title win with the babyface lumberjacks.

And New!

Taping the show on Tuesday gave WWE the freedom to edit the show as per their liking, and the Christmas SmackDown ended up being a strong finish to the year. The two-hour offering felt like a PPV card with four solid matches that featured the Blue brand's best performers.