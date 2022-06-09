Bayley leaves fans excited with cryptic photo ahead of potential WWE return

WWE fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Bayley, who has been injured for nearly a year. The Role Model's latest post has caused many of them to get excited for her eventual comeback, which seems to be relatively soon.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered an ACL injury last July, shortly before WWE's return to the road. She was set to face Bianca Belair in an 'I Quit' Match for the title at Money in the Bank. Despite that, Bayley has remained quite active on social media, constantly trolling fans on Twitter and remaining a heel.

Her latest tweet looks like a tease for her return. The Role Model posted a cryptic photo of what appears to be a wrestling boot, which might signify that she's training to get fit for her comeback.

Check it out here:

It will be interesting to see if she is back before July 9th, which will be a year since her last television appearance. The three-time women's champion last wrestled on the June 25th, 2021, episode of SmackDown, teaming with Seth Rollins to defeat Bianca Belair and Cesaro in a mixed tag team match.

Bayley's fans cannot wait for her WWE return

The post received the same reaction Bayley usually faces; fans telling her to stop playing with their emotions and to return to WWE. Many are hoping that she will finally show up on RAW or SmackDown, as seen in the quote tweets and replies.

A couple of fans feel The Role Model could return at the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2nd, possibly as a surprise entrant in the namesake Ladder Match.

She won the briefcase in 2019, cashing it in a couple of hours later on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Whenever it is, Bayley's eventual WWE return will be a significant boost to the women's division. Although SmackDown probably needs her more after Sasha Banks and Naomi's suspension, she can make RAW's already great female main event scene even better.

