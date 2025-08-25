Bayley loses again; shares two-word message ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley suffered another loss ahead of the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The veteran posted a short message on social media heading into the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.The Role Model locked horns with the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, at the live events on August 23 and August 24 in Liverpool and Newcastle, respectively. Unfortunately, the former Damage CTRL leader's dismal run inside the squared circle continued, as she lost both bouts to the Irish star.Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to her X/Twitter account to quote-tweet her own update. The veteran had posted an image of herself lying face down on the floor after the recent losses. This time around, she added a self-motivational two-word message, urging herself to get up.&quot;Get up!!!!!&quot; Bayley wrote. You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Bayley is likely to undergo a massive character change very soon. On the last two editions of Monday Night RAW, WWE aired pre-recorded vignettes of the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of her career. She blamed herself for her shortcomings.Popular WWE Superstar pitches a match against BayleyAt the beginning of 2025, The Role Model headed over to NXT, where she feuded with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black). Throughout their rivalry, the veteran did not wrestle Perez in a one-on-one contest.During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, the member of The Judgment Day pointed out that she had unfinished business with her fellow RAW star that needed to be settled inside the squared circle. Perez expressed her desire to wrestle the veteran in a singles bout before the end of the year.&quot;I think me and Bayley have some unfinished business. And I think that we need to settle it in a one-on-one ring. I mean, one-on-one match in the middle of that ring. [The host points out that the two have never wrestled each other in a singles match.] No, never. Never. Never. Never. So, yeah, I think we need to finish that for sure by the end of 2025,&quot; Perez said.After Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, The Prodigy is likely to feature in more singles matches. With Bayley teasing a change in character, the two stars could cross paths on Monday Night RAW in the future.