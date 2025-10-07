  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • Bayley loses cool again after match; chases after former WWE champions

Bayley loses cool again after match; chases after former WWE champions

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:35 GMT
Bayley
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion (Image credit: WWE's X account)

Bayley lost her cool tonight on WWE RAW. She chased down two former WWE champions.

Ad

Bayley has been going through a personality change. She has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in recent weeks after she came out to save Lyra Valkyria. However, The Role Model has snapped quite a lot of times on TV. When she snaps, she taps into a new persona. She even shoved Lyra Valkyria to the ground two weeks ago in frustration. However, last week on WWE RAW, The Role Model and Lyra finally got back on the same page.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on the red brand, the former WWE Women's Champion was in Lyra Valkyria's corner when she faced Roxanne Perez. During the match, Raquel and the Role Model attempted to intervene on behalf of their respective allies. Raquel took out the Role Model, which prompted Lyra to attack the former. This distraction allowed Roxanne to pick up the win. Following the match, Bayley lost her cool and ordered Valkyria to join her as they both went after the Judgment Day's women.

Ad
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Vince Russo criticized former WWE Women's Champion Bayley's booking

In recent weeks, Bayley has adopted a split personality gimmick similar to that of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One day she is mean and the next week, she is happy and hugging everybody.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned what the end goal was for this gimmick.

"Bayley and Rodriguez, we said it four weeks ago. Okay, bro. One week, Bayley's going to be mean Bayley. The next week, she's going to be happy Bayley. Then she's going to be mean Bayley. Okay. And where are you going with this? Where are you going with this? She's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One week she's Dr. Jekyll, the next week she's Mr. Hyde. Okay. We got that after the first time. Now, where are you going with this?" Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley will continue to team with Lyra Valkyria.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications