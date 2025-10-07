Bayley loses cool again after match; chases after former WWE champions

Bayley lost her cool tonight on WWE RAW. She chased down two former WWE champions.Bayley has been going through a personality change. She has been feuding with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in recent weeks after she came out to save Lyra Valkyria. However, The Role Model has snapped quite a lot of times on TV. When she snaps, she taps into a new persona. She even shoved Lyra Valkyria to the ground two weeks ago in frustration. However, last week on WWE RAW, The Role Model and Lyra finally got back on the same page.Tonight on the red brand, the former WWE Women's Champion was in Lyra Valkyria's corner when she faced Roxanne Perez. During the match, Raquel and the Role Model attempted to intervene on behalf of their respective allies. Raquel took out the Role Model, which prompted Lyra to attack the former. This distraction allowed Roxanne to pick up the win. Following the match, Bayley lost her cool and ordered Valkyria to join her as they both went after the Judgment Day's women.Vince Russo criticized former WWE Women's Champion Bayley's bookingIn recent weeks, Bayley has adopted a split personality gimmick similar to that of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One day she is mean and the next week, she is happy and hugging everybody.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned what the end goal was for this gimmick.&quot;Bayley and Rodriguez, we said it four weeks ago. Okay, bro. One week, Bayley's going to be mean Bayley. The next week, she's going to be happy Bayley. Then she's going to be mean Bayley. Okay. And where are you going with this? Where are you going with this? She's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One week she's Dr. Jekyll, the next week she's Mr. Hyde. Okay. We got that after the first time. Now, where are you going with this?&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see if Bayley will continue to team with Lyra Valkyria.