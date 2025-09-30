Triple H’s booking of 4-time world champion questioned by former WWE employee (Exclusive)

During his time in charge of WWE NXT, one of the biggest reasons for his success was the way Triple H handled the women's division of the brand. He helped usher in the Women's Revolution and helped build up future stars like Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley, amongst others.

Ad

However, former WWE employee Vince Russo recently questioned the Game's booking of 4-time World Champion, Bayley. The 36-year-old has recently undergone a character change on RAW, where she's portraying a split personality gimmick, alternating between her 'Role Model' and 'Hugger' gimmicks.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the end goal for Bayley's gimmick. He compared her to Robert Louis Stevenson's character of Dr. Jekyll and his alter ego, Mr Hyde, but said that he doesn't know where the gimmick is going beyond this point.

Ad

Trending

"Bayley and Rodriguez, we said it four weeks ago. Okay, bro. One week, Bayley's going to be mean Bayley. The next week, she's going to be happy Bayley. Then she's going to be mean Bayley. Okay. And where are you going with this? Where are you going with this? She's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One week she's Dr. Jekyll, the next week she's Mr. Hyde. Okay. We got that after the first time. Now, where are you going with this?" Russo said.

Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Following her win over Roxanne Perez last week, where she showed signs of her split personality, Bayley took on Raquel Rodriguez this week. However, the former WWE Women's Champion lost the match without Lyra Valkyria in her corner, but once again managed to take out both Perez and Rodriguez after they attacked Valkyria, who had come out to save Bayley from the double team after her match.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More