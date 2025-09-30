Triple H’s booking of 4-time world champion questioned by former WWE employee (Exclusive)

During his time in charge of WWE NXT, one of the biggest reasons for his success was the way Triple H handled the women's division of the brand. He helped usher in the Women's Revolution and helped build up future stars like Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley, amongst others.
However, former WWE employee Vince Russo recently questioned the Game's booking of 4-time World Champion, Bayley. The 36-year-old has recently undergone a character change on RAW, where she's portraying a split personality gimmick, alternating between her 'Role Model' and 'Hugger' gimmicks.
Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned the end goal for Bayley's gimmick. He compared her to Robert Louis Stevenson's character of Dr. Jekyll and his alter ego, Mr Hyde, but said that he doesn't know where the gimmick is going beyond this point.
"Bayley and Rodriguez, we said it four weeks ago. Okay, bro. One week, Bayley's going to be mean Bayley. The next week, she's going to be happy Bayley. Then she's going to be mean Bayley. Okay. And where are you going with this? Where are you going with this? She's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One week she's Dr. Jekyll, the next week she's Mr. Hyde. Okay. We got that after the first time. Now, where are you going with this?" Russo said.
Following her win over Roxanne Perez last week, where she showed signs of her split personality, Bayley took on Raquel Rodriguez this week. However, the former WWE Women's Champion lost the match without Lyra Valkyria in her corner, but once again managed to take out both Perez and Rodriguez after they attacked Valkyria, who had come out to save Bayley from the double team after her match.
