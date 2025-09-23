WWE star’s split personality gimmick leaves Vince Russo confused (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Bayley had been hinting at a huge character change since she cost Lyra Valkyria the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. She returned last week to save Lyra from an attack by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, but would later yell at her in the locker room.
This week, she met Lyra backstage and was very cheerful and happy while interacting with her, a complete contrast to last week's interaction. This split personality gimmick from the former WWE Women's Champion has left veteran writer Vince Russo utterly confused.
He was talking on the Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he compared Bayley's new gimmick to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. He said that while this much has been made clear, he still doesn't know where the story will proceed from this point onwards.
"I would love to know. So, where are you going with this? Okay. So Bayley is Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Okay, we got it. So where does that go? Where are we going with that? And she's pushing down Vakyria, and they're booing Bayley." Russo said.
During her backstage interaction with Valkyria, Bayley asked her to be present at ringside for her match with Roxanne Perez. She helped Bayley defeat Perez by taking out Raquel Rodriguez, who was present in Perez's corner. Perez would then attack Lyra, which seemed to have snapped something in Bayley.
Her attacks started becoming more brutal in nature, and she proceeded to quickly defeat Roxanne from that point. Following her win, Lyra went up to hug the former WWE Women's Champion, but she was abruptly shoved to the ground by Bayley, once again showing the signs of her split personality.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
