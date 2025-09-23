WWE star’s split personality gimmick leaves Vince Russo confused (Exclusive)

WWE superstar Bayley had been hinting at a huge character change since she cost Lyra Valkyria the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. She returned last week to save Lyra from an attack by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, but would later yell at her in the locker room.

Ad

This week, she met Lyra backstage and was very cheerful and happy while interacting with her, a complete contrast to last week's interaction. This split personality gimmick from the former WWE Women's Champion has left veteran writer Vince Russo utterly confused.

He was talking on the Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he compared Bayley's new gimmick to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. He said that while this much has been made clear, he still doesn't know where the story will proceed from this point onwards.

Ad

Trending

"I would love to know. So, where are you going with this? Okay. So Bayley is Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Okay, we got it. So where does that go? Where are we going with that? And she's pushing down Vakyria, and they're booing Bayley." Russo said.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

During her backstage interaction with Valkyria, Bayley asked her to be present at ringside for her match with Roxanne Perez. She helped Bayley defeat Perez by taking out Raquel Rodriguez, who was present in Perez's corner. Perez would then attack Lyra, which seemed to have snapped something in Bayley.

Her attacks started becoming more brutal in nature, and she proceeded to quickly defeat Roxanne from that point. Following her win, Lyra went up to hug the former WWE Women's Champion, but she was abruptly shoved to the ground by Bayley, once again showing the signs of her split personality.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!