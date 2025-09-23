Bayley gets unlikely ally on WWE RAW

By Greg Bush
Published Sep 23, 2025 00:29 GMT
Something
Something's off with Bayley (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE's Role Model has found backup tonight! Bayley may be facing Roxanne Perez, with the Judgment Day in her corner, but that doesn't mean the multi-time WWE champion is alone.

Ad

Last week, Bayley returned to WWE RAW after a little over a month away from the ring. Though she wasn't fighting for gold, fans saw the former Hugger fighting with herself in multiple vignettes. Bayley's been struggling with who she really is, going between the Hugger and her more sinister side.

Bayley made her return to RAW last Monday, saving Lyra Valkyria and sending the Judgment Day packing, but confusing the former Intercontinental Champion. Bayley seemed to struggle with how she wanted to approach Lyra, instead of bailing to the floor to hug everyone at ringside. Bayley yelled at Lyra later on in the night, leaving the former Intercontinental Champion and the WWE universe stunned.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This week, Bayley ran into Lyra backstage, looking for some backup as she prepared to face Roxanne Perez. Lyra was, understandably, concerned with Bayley's recent actions, mental health, and overall demeanor. Still, after confirming that the veteran wasn't mad at her, Lyra agreed to join her ringside for her match.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Bayley was heard arguing with herself on WWE RAW last week

After being saved by Bayley the previous week, Lyra Valkyria went to her locker room to try to thank her for the assistance. Before entering, we heard the three faces of Bayley arguing with one another about how they should or shouldn't help others.

When Lyra entered, Bayley was sitting on her couch as if nothing had happened. She thanked the former Women's Champion for her help, but Bayley flew off the handle. She called Lyra "an idiot," stating that she shouldn't barge into someone's private locker room.

Ad

What if she had someone in there? What if she was changing? Lyra was like a scared puppy by the time Bayley stormed off, leaving the young superstar with one last "idiot!"

This week, Bayley had no memory of that interaction and seemed like her old self. Lyra agreed to join the Role Model at ringside, though she clearly had some reservations about the whole thing.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications