Bayley gets unlikely ally on WWE RAW

WWE's Role Model has found backup tonight! Bayley may be facing Roxanne Perez, with the Judgment Day in her corner, but that doesn't mean the multi-time WWE champion is alone.Last week, Bayley returned to WWE RAW after a little over a month away from the ring. Though she wasn't fighting for gold, fans saw the former Hugger fighting with herself in multiple vignettes. Bayley's been struggling with who she really is, going between the Hugger and her more sinister side.Bayley made her return to RAW last Monday, saving Lyra Valkyria and sending the Judgment Day packing, but confusing the former Intercontinental Champion. Bayley seemed to struggle with how she wanted to approach Lyra, instead of bailing to the floor to hug everyone at ringside. Bayley yelled at Lyra later on in the night, leaving the former Intercontinental Champion and the WWE universe stunned.This week, Bayley ran into Lyra backstage, looking for some backup as she prepared to face Roxanne Perez. Lyra was, understandably, concerned with Bayley's recent actions, mental health, and overall demeanor. Still, after confirming that the veteran wasn't mad at her, Lyra agreed to join her ringside for her match.Bayley was heard arguing with herself on WWE RAW last weekAfter being saved by Bayley the previous week, Lyra Valkyria went to her locker room to try to thank her for the assistance. Before entering, we heard the three faces of Bayley arguing with one another about how they should or shouldn't help others.When Lyra entered, Bayley was sitting on her couch as if nothing had happened. She thanked the former Women's Champion for her help, but Bayley flew off the handle. She called Lyra &quot;an idiot,&quot; stating that she shouldn't barge into someone's private locker room.What if she had someone in there? What if she was changing? Lyra was like a scared puppy by the time Bayley stormed off, leaving the young superstar with one last &quot;idiot!&quot;This week, Bayley had no memory of that interaction and seemed like her old self. Lyra agreed to join the Role Model at ringside, though she clearly had some reservations about the whole thing.