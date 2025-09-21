Bayley claims she still has legitimate issues with former teammate

Bayley made it known that she still has issues with a popular WWE star today on social media. The veteran returned from her hiatus this past Monday night on RAW to help Lyra Valkyria fight off The Judgment Day.The former WWE Women's Champion used to be the leader of the Damage CTRL faction. Damage CTRL featured The Role Model, IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. A wrestling fan took to social media to share a photo with SKY during a meet and greet.The fan noted that The Genius of the SKY told her that she was cool with Bayley now. The Hugger took to social media to reveal that was not the case and that she still had legitimate issues with her former stablemate.&quot;SHE F’N WISHES,&quot; she wrote.Stephanie Vaquer won a Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution to become the Women's World Champion, but recently had to vacate the title due to her pregnancy. Vaquer defeated Sky last night at Wrestlepalooza to capture the Women's World Championship.Former WWE writer praises Bayley following her return on RAWWrestling veteran Vince Russo was complimentary of Bayley following her return to WWE television on RAW.Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo praised the 36-year-old for giving her split-personality gimmick her best effort. However, he claimed that the gimmick was incredibly silly and would be difficult to get over with wrestling fans.&quot;As ridiculous as this Bayley character is going to be, as bad as this is going to be, she is really committed to the bit, and she is really trying. She went above and beyond and over the top to try to get this over. But I'm sorry. I'm watching this, and it's very, very, very silly. But she is trying to get it over. I'll give her credit for trying to get it over,&quot; Russo said. ~ʜᴇx (Damage Ctrl's version) @Exe_HexcxdeLINK@itsBayleyWWE Bayley girl just bring out your damage Ctrl era persona our then deal with this😭🤣Lyra Valkyria recently expressed that she was concerned about the former champion's well-being on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.