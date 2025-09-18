"IDIOTIC" - Bayley loses it after heated Lyra Valkyria segment on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to send a message after her massive return to TV on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Role Model had a heated exchange with Lyra Valkyria on the show.On this week's red brand's show, Lyra Valkyria locked horns with Roxanne Perez in a singles match. After Valkyria won the bout fair and square, Perez and Raquel Rodriguez started assaulting the former Women's Intercontinental Champion. Bayley then made her electrifying return to WWE TV to save her friend from the attack. She then went on to hug several people in the arena, including Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves, teasing that her 'hugger' gimmick was back.Later in the show, Lyra Valkyria went backstage to thank The Role Model for her help. However, the former Damage CTRL member got extremely mad at Valkyria, calling her an idiot for not knocking before entering her locker room.Bayley recently took to Instagram to post a clip of her heated backstage exchange with Lyra. She also uploaded a scene from the US sitcom, The Office, where Michael Scott asks Pam and Jim multiple times before entering the room, seemingly suggesting that this is what Valkyria should have done. In her post's caption, The Role Model took another shot at the former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, calling her behavior idiotic.&quot;THESE IDIOTIC GREEN HORNS?!?!?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo believes Bayley's current WWE gimmick is &quot;ridiculous&quot;During a recent edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that although he believed Bayley's current gimmick was ridiculous and bad, he would give her props for being committed to the character.&quot;As ridiculous as this Bayley character is going to be, as bad as this is going to be, she is really committed to the bit, and she is really trying. She went above and beyond and over the top to try to get this over. But I'm sorry. I'm watching this, and it's very, very, very silly. But she is trying to get it over. I'll give her credit for trying to get it over,&quot; Russo said.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bayley's current WWE gimmick.