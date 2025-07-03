Bayley & Lyra Valkyria get a new WWE name

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were scheduled to team up at WrestleMania 41. The duo was set to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before The Role Model was sidelined from the match thanks to an attack from Becky Lynch. So, when the Grand Slam Champion made her return a few weeks later, she went after Lynch and got herself into a Women's Intercontinental Title match.
Before her match, tension between Bayley and Valkyria was teased, and the latter ended up costing the former a potential championship win due to interference. This led to a hard-hitting bout this week between the former tag team partners on RAW to determine the number one contender for Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Title.
The Role Model and Valkyria's contest ended in a double pin, resulting in a draw. Following the bout, the two stars brawled around the ring. Well, if their tag team wasn't officially done, the upstart posted a message on X/Twitter, renaming their team as "No longer required" and likely ending their partnership.
"Tag team name: No longer required," she wrote on X/Twitter while sharing photos from their match.
Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!
Valkyria and Bayley had formed a formidable team in a short span of time. They won a six-team gauntlet after entering the contest at the number one spot. The duo bested Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, Natalya & Maxxine Dupri, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Michin & B-Fab before beating The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) to earn their WrestleMania 41 Women's Tag Team Title shot.
Lynch eventually replaced Bayley in the match and won the title alongside Valkyria. However, The Man attacked the former Women's Intercontinental Champion on the RAW after WrestleMania.
Lyra Valkyria calls on Adam Pearce to do the "right thing"
Following the draw on RAW, the question remains: Who will be Becky Lynch's next opponent? While both stars claimed the victory, Lyra Valkyria was quick to make a case for herself and addressed RAW general manager Adam Pearce.
"Clearly on top. Opponent clearly outwrestled and trapped beneath me. Tonight, I earned the rematch I am due for MY Intercontinental Women's Championship. @ScrapDaddyAP Do the right thing," she wrote on X/Twitter and posted photos from the match finish.
It remains to be seen what decision Adam Pearce takes. Will we get another high-stakes bout between Bayley and Valkyria, or will the RAW general manager have a surprise in store? Viewers will likely find out soon enough.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!