Bayley makes bold claim ahead of title match at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Women's Champion, Bayley, has made a bold claim ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The premium live event will go on air from Ovo Hydro Arena in Glasgow on June 15.

The Role Model is scheduled to defend her title against Piper Niven at the premium live event in Scotland. The former Damage CTRL leader won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. She followed it up by defeating her former stablemate, IYO SKY, to win the title at WrestleMania XL in May.

Ahead of the PLE, Bayley and Niven came face to face at the Clash at the Castle: Scotland Kickoff event. The champion hyped up the upcoming clash while appreciating the Scotswoman for her work over the years. She concluded by making a bold claim that she would definitely retain her title.

"I think these people [referring to the crowd] are in for a show tomorrow night, Piper. Because I'm not letting this go. I've worked too damn hard to get here. I know that you've built the foundation, and thank you for getting us to this PLE. But I'm walking out as your WWE Women's Champion," she said. [From 41:35 to 41:55]

Piper Niven claims to defeat Bayley for the title at WWE Clash at the Castle

Piper Niven was recently drafted to Friday Night SmackDown alongside her tag team partner, Chelsea Green.

The duo began a feud against Bayley following the move, which saw the latter defeat Green in a singles match. Niven got her opportunity at the title after the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions attacked The Role Model after the bout.

Ahead of the title match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Pipen Niven spoke to PWInsider about facing Bayley at the premium live event. She praised the champion before claiming she would win the title in front of her home crowd.

"I think [Bayley] is incredibly talented. I think she brings out the best in her opponents and I really think that is that's something that should be respected not just as a fan but as a fellow performer and you really admire the people that work like that and another performer like that comes to mind, Shawn Michaels, so I really do have a lot of respect for her, but with that in mind I'll try and keep that respect in mind when I'm drilling her head into the mat and taking her belt off her," Niven said. [H/T: PWInsider]

Piper Niven will have Chelsea Green in her corner at the premium live event in Scotland. It remains to be seen if the latter will affect the outcome of the title match.