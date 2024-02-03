Bayley makes bold claim ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match on January 27. The leader of Damage CTRL recently made a bold claim ahead of her appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.

Bayley created history at the recently concluded Premium Live Event as she spent a record 63 minutes in the match and secured the first Rumble win of her career. The 34-year-old entered the Women's Rumble at No. 3 and eliminated seven other female superstars, including Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan, among others, during the match.

After winning the Rumble, The Role Model made an appearance on the following RAW, where she revealed that she would announce which champion she wished to challenge at WrestleMania 40 on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Heading into WWE's Friday Night Show, the former Women's Champion took to Instagram to make a bold claim. Bayley posted a picture of all the members of Damage CTRL standing inside the ring during the recent episode of RAW.

"The best there never was!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!..Until now. Cause we’re da first…History makers," she wrote.

Bayley wants to beat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

The Role Model is expected to choose Rhea Ripley as her 'Mania opponent instead of her stablemate, IYO SKY. But considering the recent tension between the members of Damage CTRL, the possibility of The Genius of Sky having to defend her title against the Grand Slam Champion cannot be nullified completely.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Bayley expressed her frustration with everyone asking her which champion she would face at 'WrestleMania 40. She talked about beating Rhea Ripley for the championship was the plan from the beginning:

"I did a bunch of interviews this morning. I don't know why everybody is like 'So, what's going to be your decision?' You guys had the scoop weeks ago. I said it from the beginning that I was going to win the Royal Rumble. I said even before they [Kabuki Warriors] won the Tag Team Titles. I said I want all these things so I can beat Rhea [Ripley]," she said.

The former NXT Women's Champion had previously claimed she would win the Rumble and beat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. With Bayley staying true to the first half of her commitment, it will be interesting to see how she fares against Rhea if she chooses to face The Eradicator at The Show of Shows.

