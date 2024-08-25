Bayley makes her in-ring return ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has finally returned to in-ring action ahead of the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The Role Model last competed inside the squared circle at SummerSlam.

At the Biggest Party of the Summer, the 35-year-old locked horns with Nia Jax, hoping to retain the WWE Women's Championship she won earlier this year at WrestleMania by defeating her former Stablemate IYO SKY. Bayley put forth an impressive performance against the Queen of the Ring. The latter, however, pinned the champion to win the title after interference from Tiffany Stratton, who came out with her Money in the Bank contract and a referee.

Trending

The former Damage CTRL leader has been absent from in-ring action since. Surprisingly, she did not confront the newly crowned champion despite the controversial finish, and Nia Jax will defend her title against Michin in a Street Fight next week.

However, ahead of her first televised defense on August 30, The Irresistible Force faced the inaugural Women's Grand Slam Champion in the latter's in-ring return during WWE's Live Show at Rotterdam, Netherlands. Nia Jax won the second title match between the two within the same month.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Bayley's entrance at the recent Live Event in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley praises TNA star for her performance at a recent WWE show

The collaboration between TNA and WWE has allowed several stars to showcase their talent in the other promotion. One such performer is TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, who recently received some well-deserved praise from Bayley for her match against NXT Women's Champion Roxxane Perez at Battleground.

In a recent interview with the NYC Demon Diva, The Role Model claimed that the match between Jordynne Grace and Roxxane Perez should have headlined the premium live event. She referred to the contest as very special while claiming it to be main roster-worthy.

"I believe they [Jordynne Grace and Roxxane Perez] should have been the main event. That's not a knock on the main event. It's just because they killed it, and it was a very special match. I feel like that's probably one of the easiest ones that we can make happen on a main RAW or SmackDown type show, and it's just off the top of my head." [From 2:26 onwards]

Check out the entire interview in the video below:

Bayley returned to the ring with Bash in Berlin less than a week away. It remains to be seen if she makes it to the match card for the premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.