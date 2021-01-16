Bayley makes an interesting deal with WWE Hall of Famer

Bayley just made an interesting deal with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on Twitter, in her quest to enter the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

As reported previously, Bayley asked WWE EVP Triple H to put her in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The tweet was noticed by former Divas Champion, Beth Phoenix, who seemed interested in the prospect of Bayley entering the tournament.

Bayley responded to Phoenix and tried to make a deal with the Hall of Famer. Bayley stated that she'll forgive Phoenix for what happened at WrestleMania 35 if she manages to get her in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Phoenix responded to the tweet and hinted that she can pull some strings to be able to insert Bayley in the tournament.

Check out the entire exchange below:

I’ll consider it. I know some people. A little ol’ Super Glam Slam at WrestleMania shouldn’t come between us. — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 16, 2021

Bayley and Beth Phoenix have squared off in the past

At WrestleMania 35, Bayley and Sasha Banks came in as Women's Tag Team Champions and defended the belts in a Tag Team Fatal Four Way match that also featured Beth Phoenix and Natalya, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, and The IIconics. The final moments of the match saw Phoenix hitting a devastating Glam Slam on Bayley from the top rope, seconds after which Billie Kay pinned her to win the Women's tag team titles.

Bayley went on to win the Women's MITB match at Money in the Bank 2019 and cashed it in on the same night to win the SmackDown Women's title. She turned heel months later and kicked off a 380-day title reign on the Blue brand. Bayley is now eyeing the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and it remains to be seen whether Phoenix will manage to insert her former rival in the tournament.