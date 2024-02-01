Bayley makes massive WrestleMania plea to WWE

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to make a massive plea to the company for WrestleMania 40.

Many fans observed that this year's women's Rumble was one of the best matches in World Wrestling Entertainment's history which ended in Bayley's favor. The Role Model will now get a chance to headline WWE WrestleMania 40 and she has seemingly already chosen to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

The 34-year-old has already won several titles in the Stamford-based promotion, including the NXT Women's Championship, RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship as well, so she might be the perfect opponent for Ripley at The Show of Shows.

A fan recently tweeted about Bayley's 2018 gear that she wore during WWE Evolution. It featured a line from the song Looking Up by Paramore, 'It’s not a dream anymore, it’s worth fighting for.' The Twitter user wrote that the band should play Damage CTRL member's theme at WrestleMania.

The tweet caught The Role Model's attention and she agreed with the fan, asking for Paramore to play for her entrance at Mania.

"#ParamoreForMania," Bayley tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Bayley talked about being left off the WWE WrestleMania 40 poster

On a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Bayley said she did not know what else she needed to do to be on The Road to WrestleMania poster instead of Bianca Belair, who was eliminated from the Rumble by The Role Model.

"Yeah, it really, I hate to say that it gets to me, but it has been happening way too often. They just posted a WrestleMania banner and I'm not on it. They put fre**ing Bianca (Belair) on it. Do you know who eliminated Bianca? Bayley! I set a da*n record. What else do I have to do? Those things fuel me to do what I did Saturday, to make history. So if they don't want to put me on a poster until I make it into the fre**ing Hall of Fame, then fine. I'll wait for it. Because I don't need them, I don't need the sheep. I don't need anybody, I just need my Damage CTRL," she said.

Many fans believe Bayley will leave Damage CTRL and face IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the star's future.

