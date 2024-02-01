"What else do I have to do?" - Bayley reacts to being omitted from WWE WrestleMania promotion

Damage CTRL's Bayley was recently omitted from a promotional banner for WWE WrestleMania 40 and shared a hilarious reaction on social media.

The Role Model punched her ticket to the biggest show of the year by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. Liv Morgan sent Jade Cargill out of the ring with an Oblivion but turned around into a Dropkick from the Damage CTRL member. Morgan tumbled off the ring apron, and Bayley won the first Women's Royal Rumble match of her career.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, the veteran was asked about being left off the promotional banner for WrestleMania 40. She noted that it gets to her, but at the end of the day, she doesn't need anyone besides Damage CTRL:

"Yeah, it really, I hate to say that it gets to me, but it has been happening way too often. They just posted a WrestleMania banner and I'm not on it. They put freaking Bianca (Belair) on it, do you know who eliminated Bianca? Bayley! I set a damn record. What else do I have to do? Those things fuel me to do what I did Saturday, to make history. So if they don't want to put me on a poster until I make it into the freaking Hall of Fame, then fine. I'll wait for it. Because I don't need them, I don't need the sheep. I don't need anybody, I just need my Damage CTRL," she said. [From 32:39 - 33:15]

Bayley claims that she should open WWE WrestleMania 40

The leader of Damage CTRL believes she should be heavily featured at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match.

During her conversation on WWE's The Bump, the Royal Rumble winner suggested that she should open WrestleMania 40 by ringing the bell in Philadelphia. She also claimed that she will be capturing a title at WrestleMania 40 in April:

"I would agree, I think that I should open the show ringing the freaking bell. Ding dong, hello Philadelphia! Your future WWE World Champion is here," Bayley added. [From 33:36 - 33:48]

Expand Tweet

Bayley lost the majority of her matches in 2023, but 2024 is already off to a much better start. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran can capture a title at WrestleMania 40 later this year.

What was your favorite moment of Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here