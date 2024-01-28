WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Results: Controversial finish to title match; shocking return; Roman Reigns FAILS

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 kicked off with a promo from Hulk Hogan before Pat McAfee joined the commentary team as a special guest. The first match of the night was the Women's Royal Rumble, and we headed for it right away.

We got some big returns throughout the night, including Naomi, Andrade, and Liv Morgan, as well as the debut of Jade Cargill.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns def. Randy Orton, AJ Styles & LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Logan Paul def. Kevin Owens via DQ to retain the WWE United States Championship

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble Results (January 27, 2024): Women's Royal Rumble Match

The first two entries were Natalya and Naomi, with the latter making an unexpected return to WWE after 621 days. Bayley was in at number 3, followed by Candice LeRae and Jordynne Grace from TNA. Indi Hartwell joined the match next, followed by Asuka, Ivy Nile, and Katana Chance.

Hartwell was also the first to be eliminated from the match, thanks to Bayley. Bianca Belair was in at number 10 and went after Bayley and Asuka, hitting double neck breakers. Kairi Sane came in at number 11 and assisted her teammates before the three eliminated Candice LeRae.

Tegan Nox joined the match at number 12, and Natalya saved her from being eliminated before Nox eliminated Natalya. Bayley eliminated Nox as well before Kayden Carter came in at Number 13.

Sane barely managed to avoid elimination once, but then her feet touched the floor, eliminating her and Asuka soon after. Chelsea Green was in at number 14, and Bianca tried to eliminate her right away but failed before eliminating Jordynne Grace.

Piper Niven came in at number 15 and saved Green from elimination before Xia Li came in at number 16. Zelina Vega came in at number 17 and went after the women's tag champs before Maxxine Dupri came in at number 18. Nia Jax came in at number 19 and eliminated Xia Li and Ivy Nile right away.

Nia dropped Piper on top of Chelsea before Naomia dropped Nia in the ring with a big kick. Shotzi was in at number 20, and all of the contestants teamed up against Nia Jax but failed to eliminate her. Nia eliminated Piper Niven and Katana Chance before Becky Lynch joined the match at number 21.

Lynch went after Nia and then Bayley before eliminating Chelsea Green. Alba Fyre was in at number 22, followed by Shayna Baszler. Entry number 24 was Valhalla before R-Truth came out for some reason and entered the ring. Nia Jax sent him outside the ring before Adam Pearce sent him backstage.

Valhalla was eliminated within five seconds of entering the ring, tying with Chelsea Green for the least amount of time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble match. Michin was in at Number 25 before Alba Fyre was eliminated by Naomi. Zoey Stark came in at number 26, and Zelina Vega was eliminated by Stark and Baszler.

Roxanne Perez came in at number 27 before Jax eliminated Baszler, Michin, and then Shotzi, getting eight eliminations in the match so far. Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut before taking down Jax in the ring and eliminating her. Tiffany Stratton was the 29th entrant, followed by Liv Morgan at number 30!

Liv hit the ObLIVion on Bayley before eliminating Zoey Stark. Stratton eliminated Perez before Cargill and Naomi eliminated Becky Lynch. Cargill eliminated Naomi as well before Bayley eliminated Bianca and Stratton at the same time.

Cargill, Morgan, and Bayley remained in the ring, and Morgan eliminated Cargill with the ObLIVion before Bayley took her out and picked up the win! Bayley even set a record by lasting an hour and three minutes in a Royal Rumble match.

Result: Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble

Grade: A

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight - WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble 2024

The title challengers teamed up against Roman right off the bat and dropped the champ in the corner before kicking him down. Knight and AJ attacked each other once Roman was down, and all four men headed outside the ring, where Knight smashed Styles' head on the announcers' desk.

Randy and Knight dropped Roman and AJ, respectively, on the announce desk before Orton dropped LA on it as well. Orton sent Roman into the steel steps before getting some clotheslines and a powerslam on AJ in the ring.

LA got the BFT, and Styles got a Styles Clash on the champ, but the pin was broken both times. Randy got the DDT on the ropes before getting an RKO on all three opponents. Randyy we for the pin, but Solo Sikoa came in and dragged the ref out, breaking the count.

Randy took a Samoan Spike, followed by Knight, and Solo stacked the two of them in the ring before trying to tackle Styles into the barricades but missing. AJ got the Phenomenal Forearm for a near-fall before bringing in a steel chair and beating the champ with it in the ring.

Roman got the spear on Randy before LA Knight got some big moves and missed the BFT, while AJ missed the forearm at the same time. Roman got up and hit the Superman Punch on AJ before picking up the sudden win. He still failed to stack the opponents for the pin as was promised by The Tribal Chief.

Result: Roman Reigns def. Randy Orton, AJ Styles & LA Knight to retain the WWE Universal Championship

Grade: A

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens - WWE United States Championship match at Royal Rumble 2024

Owens sent Logan outside the ring early on before sending him into the barricades and the apron. Back in the ring, Logan tried for a submission hold before going after the injured arm of KO.

Logan went for a 619 and missed before KO took him down and hit two cannonballs and a top rope splash for a near fall. The champ got his knees up for the senton before taking a modified brainbuster from the top.

KO missed the stunner and took the right hook but managed to kick out. Logan's buddy from the previous title match against Rey Mysterio showed up, but the ref and officials were trying to get him to leave.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller came out, and Theory gave Paul brass knuckles, but KO took them from him to hit Logan in the face. KO went for the pin, but the ref saw the brass knuckles on KO's hand and disqualified him.

Result: Logan Paul def. Kevin Owens via DQ to retain the WWE United States Championship

Owens attacked Paul after the match and powerbombed him through the announce desk before walking out.

Grade: B

Men's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Jimmy and Jey Uso were the first to enter the ring, and Jey almost took out Jimmy early in the match but the latter managed to avoid elimination. Grayson Waller was in at number 3, followed by the return of Andrade, who appeared on WWE television for the first time in 1203 days! Carmelo Hayes was the 5th entry and eliminated Waller right away.

Shinsuke Nakamura was in at number 6, followed by Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross, and Dominik Mysterio. Carlito was in next and eliminated Escobar immediately before Bobby Lashley joined the match at number 11. Dominik took a spear from Lashley before eliminating Karrion Kross.

Akam and Rezar, the AOP, came out, and an interference from Kross on the outside saw Lashley being eliminated. A brawl broke out between the Final Testament and the Street Profits as the match continued, with Ludwig Kaiser joining at number 12.

Carlito was eliminated before Austin Theory and Finn Balor joined the match. Carmelo Hayes was eliminated before Cody Rhodes joined the match at number 15, followed by Bronson Reed. Kofi Kingston came in at number 17 before eliminating Kaiser.

Gunther was in at number 18 and eliminated Kofi before Ivar joined the match at number 19. Bron Breakker was in at number 20 and eliminated Balor and Jey Uso before Omos returned and joined the match at number 21.

Breakker eliminated Ivar before Pat McAfee ran in from the announce desk at number 22 but then eliminated himself in 38 seconds and came back to the announce team. Breakker eliminated Omos before Dominik eliminated Breakker. JD McDonagh was in at number 23 before R-Truth was back out as the 24th entrant.

Truth tossed JD into the ring, and the latter got eliminated immediately. Truth was waiting for a tag from Dominik as if it was a tag match before The Miz came in at number 25. The Miz and Truth teamed up for a big, but then Truth saved Dominik, making Miz upset.

Dom got the 619 on The Miz before Damian Priest came in at number 26 and eliminated Truth. CM Punk and Ricochet came in at numbers 27 and 28, respectively, before The Miz was eliminated. Entry number 29 was Drew McIntyre, followed by Sami Zayn as the final entry.

Jey Uso was eliminated, followed by Ricochet, as only six men remained in the ring. Sami got the Helluva Kick on Drew before eliminating Damian Priest, but McIntyre eliminated Zayn as well. Punk, McIntyre, Rhodes, and Gunther remained before Punk countered the Claymore and lifted McIntyre but failed to get the GTS.

Gunther took the Claymore, and so did Rhodes before Punk eliminated McIntyre. Gunther was eliminated by Rhodes before only two men remained in the ring. Cody got a powerslam before Punk blocked a Cross Rhodes and tried to eliminate Cody.

Punk took the Cross Rhodes before hitting the Go To Sleep and then the Pedigree. Punk went for a second GTS but was sent outside off the counter, with Cody Rhodes picking up a historical second consecutive win in the Royal Rumble!

Result: Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble

Grade: A+

