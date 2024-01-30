Bayley sends hilarious message to returning WWE Superstar ahead of RAW

Women's Royal Rumble Bayley has sent a hilarious message to a returning WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's RAW at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Women's Royal Rumble match kicked off the premium live event over the weekend and featured several special moments. Naomi made her return to the company for the first time since 2022. She wrapped up her time in TNA Wrestling by losing the Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill earlier this month.

Jordynne Grace also made an appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match and was very impressive. Jade Cargill finally made her in-ring WWE debut, and Liv Morgan returned after a lengthy hiatus as the final entrant in the match. However, it was Damage CTRL's Bayley who stood tall and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 40.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, the 34-year-old sent a hilarious message to Naomi on her Instagram story. She shared an image of Naomi slamming her face into her rear end and joked that the returning star provided her groceries.

Bayley sends a hilarious message on Instagram.

Former WWE manager comments on Bayley's storlyline with Damage CTRL

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that there are a number of directions WWE could go with Damage CTRL's storyline.

Iyo Sky is the reigning WWE Women's Champion and was shown watching from backstage as her stablemate won the Women's Royal Rumble. Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show earlier this month, Mantell said the Damage CTRL storyline has a good vibe around it at the moment, and he is interested in seeing how it plays out:

"Well, I think they've opened a lot of doors with that group. I do think she should either turn on them or they can turn on her, but sometimes, you've just got to wait and see what they do. It has got a good vibe around it right now, so they can do a lot of stuff. I do like (Bayley) not knowing the language and taking the Rosetta Stone." [51:23 - 52:00]

You can check out the full video below:

Bayley has not announced which title she will be challenging for after winning the Women's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see who the veteran faces at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

