Bayley makes request to 20-year-old star who isn't signed to WWE; has message for former tag team partner Mercedes Moné

Bayley and Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) are former tag team partners. The Role Model requested Billie Starkz on social media to beat Moné on her behalf.

Bayley and Moné became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in February 2019. Known as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, they held the tag team gold on two occasions, the latter coming in 2020.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), the 20-year-old Starkz issued a warning to The CEO ahead of their TBS Championship Match on AEW Dynamite. This led to Bayley joining in the conversation and asking the challenger to "beat" Moné, and you can check out The Role Model's tweet here.

"Beat her a** for me," wrote Bayley.

Mercedes Moné departed WWE days after WrestleMania 38, where she and Naomi won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together for the first time. This was The Glow's first reign with the tag team gold, whereas, Moné won it for a record-tying third time.

In May 2022, they reportedly had a creative dispute with the Stamford-based company and eventually walked out. The Women's Tag Team Championship was vacated thereafter, with Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah winning the eight-team tournament to lift the vacant titles.

Bayley believes she and Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) are destined for one more match

Bayley believes she and Mercedes Moné will cross paths at some point in the future. The two stars were involved in one of the greatest women's matches of all time at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Role Model stated that she and Mercedes Moné were known as "The Brooklyn Girls". She said:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match... Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever.”

Bayley recently lost her opportunity to challenge for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship held by Lyra Valkyria, by losing to Raquel Rodriguez. On next week's Monday Night RAW, the reigning champion will defend her title against The Judgment Day member.

