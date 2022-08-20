Former WWE Women's Champion mocks Liv Morgan's current injury

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley mocked Liv Morgan's current injury on Twitter.

Liv Morgan is one of the biggest faces on the blue brand and the current SmackDown Women's Champion. She rose to prominence by winning the Money in the Bank contract and cashing in against Ronda Rousey on the same night.

In her last encounter, she suffered an injury to her left arm from The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Morgan has been appearing with a sling and selling her injuries on WWE programming. Bayley responded to Morgan's tweet and mocked her injury:

"Just FYI, Canada is going to boo you and your injury and your tears and disown you because they’re heartless."

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce I think my arm may just be feeling good enough to kick ur gorgeous goblin . I’ll see u tomorrow 🦾 twitter.com/shotziwwe/stat… Hahahahahaha Shotzi if u wanted to wrestle, all u had to do was ask sillyI think my arm may just be feeling good enough to kick ur gorgeous goblin. I’ll see u tomorrow 🦾 Hahahahahaha Shotzi if u wanted to wrestle, all u had to do was ask silly 😇 I think my arm may just be feeling good enough to kick ur gorgeous goblin 🍑. I’ll see u tomorrow 🦾✨ twitter.com/shotziwwe/stat… Just FYI, Canada is going to boo you and your injury and your tears and disown you because they’re heartless twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce… Just FYI, Canada is going to boo you and your injury and your tears and disown you because they’re heartless twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce…

The two superstars exchanged words on Twitter, but both are on opposing brands. Morgan is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at The Castle against Shayna Baszler.

Shotzi mocked Liv Morgan's injury on Twitter

Liv Morgan reached the top of the women's division when she won the SmackDown Women's Championship. She has been selling her arm injury ever since she defeated Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

Morgan is heading to Clash at The Castle to face Shayna Baszler with one arm.

Shotzi was drafted to the blue brand last year after losing her tag team partner, Tegan Nox. She has been featured on the weekly WWE programming where she feuded with Ronda Rousey and Aliyah.

Last night, she went on Twitter to mock Morgan's injury ahead of her match against The Submission Magician:

"mY aRm mAy NoT bE 1o0% yet BuT iM ReeedY f0r SHAYNA🤓 😂 stop the act you’re not hurt @YaOnlyLivvOnce."

Shotzi @ShotziWWE stop the act you’re not hurt twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce… LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🖤 My arm may not be 100% yet, but I’ll still be ready for ShAayNa at Clash at the Castle My arm may not be 100% yet, but I’ll still be ready for ShAayNa at Clash at the Castle 💪😜🖤✨ https://t.co/GfmQTWlM52 mY aRm mAy NoT bE 1o0% yet BuT iM ReeedY f0r SHAYNA🤓stop the act you’re not hurt @YaOnlyLivvOnce mY aRm mAy NoT bE 1o0% yet BuT iM ReeedY f0r SHAYNA🤓 😂 stop the act you’re not hurt @YaOnlyLivvOnce twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce…

The two are currently going back and forth on Twitter. The wrestling world has reacted to their mini feud on social media. It will be interesting to see if their feud gets any reference on the blue brand.

Do you think Morgan will retain her title against Baszler? Sounds off in the comment section.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi