Bayley and Natalya reportedly set to be the final members of SmackDown Women's team

Bayley and Natalya will be the final members of Team SmackDown according to reports from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Sapp provided a similar update for the final member of the men's team and is now certain that the women's team will be filled out tonight. The last member to join the Women's team was Liv Morgan.

The SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team has it's latest member!@YaOnlyLivvOnce 🙌#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mlC2UuQ9e5 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 14, 2020

Sean Sapp reports that Bayley and Natalya will be the ones to fill up the last two spots on the Women's team for Survivor Series. He reports that any changes made to the team will be contradictory to the original plans that WWE had made. This would not be a much of a surprise if WWE chose to change this.

Rhea Ripley was rumored to fill in either Bayley or Natalya's position on Team SmackDown

Previous reports suggested that Rhea Ripley was meant to fill in one of the spots on Team SmackDown instead of Bayley and Natalya. Ripley was believed to be on her way to SmackDown after her loss against Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship. However, Fightful reports that if Rhea Ripley is to join Team SmackDown, it will not be tonight.

As of today, the plans for the WWE SmackDown Women's team has been set, and it is believed that both open slots will be filled in on tonight's show. Any changes now would indicate a sudden change in the original plans.

Natalya has been vying for a position on the team, having already been in three qualifying matches. Bayley is coming off a loss to her former best friend Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, so her inclusion would make sense.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on SmackDown tonight. If all goes according to plan, we should be seeing Bayley and Natalya represent Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. However, we cannot put it past the WWE to throw a wrench in their original plans and include Rhea Ripley as a contender for one of the final two positions.