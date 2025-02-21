Bayley offers to take male WWE Superstar out for a drink

RAW Superstar Bayley has offered to take out WWE's newest signee Ricky Saints, (formerly Ricky Starks). The 35-year-old recently signed with the Stamford-based company and celebrated his birthday on February 21.

Saints has previously appeared on WWE television as an enhancement talent. He made his official debut on the February 11, 2025 edition of NXT. A week later, he began working under his new ring name.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Saints shared a photo on his birthday which caught Bayley's attention. The Role Model offered to take the 35-year-old out for his "first drink."

"Imma take you out for your first drink tonight big boy," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Bayley will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez will also participate in the six-woman bout, with the winner going on to WrestleMania 41 to challenge for the Women's World Championship.

Ricky Saints opened up about his friendship with WWE Superstar Bayley

Ricky Saints and Bayley have been friends for several years. The Role Model congratulated the former AEW star after his NXT debut.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Saints stated that Bayley was his best friend. He also discussed teaming up with her former fiancé Aaron Solow. The 35-year-old said:

“She’s my best friend. Me and Aaron Solow [Bayley’s former fiancé] used to be a tag team and we used to live together back in 2017 or something like that," Saints said. "I met her in 2014 and we were just all mutual friends."

Saints is a former AEW Tag Team and FTW Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also saw some success during his time in National Wrestling Alliance, winning the NWA World Television Championship.

On the latest edition of NXT, he officially signed his WWE contract and was confronted by Ethan Page and Wes Lee. Saints will team up with Je'Von Evans to face Page and Lee in his in-ring debut for the Stamford-based promotion.

